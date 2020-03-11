Seattle Public Schools will close for a minimum of two weeks starting Thursday, according to an email sent to school administrators Wednesday.

The email said the decision was made after conferring with county and school officials. It instructs principals to treat the closure as if they are going on spring break, and lists some guidance for going forward.”We know you do not have time to do everything and we trust that you will do your best given the circumstances,” the email said.

The announcement comes after the district’s early move to stay open in an effort to make sure children don’t suddenly see a loss in services.

But since then, on Wednesday, Gov. Jay Inslee hinted that schools should be making contingency closure plans, in light of his restrictions on gatherings of over 250 in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties.

On Wednesday, two individual SPS schools had closed because of concerns of exposure at those particular schools.