One week after a state investigation revealed hundreds of safety violations by school-bus company First Student, Seattle Public Schools abruptly canceled its bidding process on Thursday for a new bus contract.

First Student, the longtime carrier for the school district, was in negotiations with the district for that new contract, said Ritu Narayan, the CEO of Zum, the rival bidder on the contract.

A district spokesperson wouldn’t provide more information about why the process was canceled or whether it was linked to carrier’s violations, which included repeated failures to test drivers for drug and alcohol use.

“Seattle Public Schools has determined that in order to acquire the most effective and efficient transportation services, it is in the interest of the district to reissue a request for proposal,” SPS spokesman Tim Robinson wrote in an email.

Nayaran said an email from the district this morning didn’t give any information about why the process had been canceled, but it invited the company to resubmit a bid once the process reopens.

She said her company, headquartered in California, also had requested the district take another look at the bids between the two carriers because Zum’s offer was less costly and scored higher on the district’s evaluation rubric.

“We are very excited, despite everything, that the bid is open,” Nayaran said.

A spokesperson for First Student did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The state’s Utilities and Transportation Commission, which released the investigation, only regulates the charter bus service provided by First Student, which includes field trips, athletics and special events. But in some locations, like Seattle, the company does use the same vehicles and employ the same drivers for daily school transportation.

The district closed the process to new bids on Dec. 8 after changing the deadline three times. Zum and First Student were the only bidders. Earlier this month, district officials said they had begun negotiations on a selected bid but didn’t share which company.

The current contract with First Student is worth $40 million annually.