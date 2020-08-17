Seattle Public Schools students will return to their classrooms on Sept. 4 — two days after the scheduled Sept. 2 start date — following a “tentative agreement” between the district and its teachers union, according to a Seattle Education Association statement Monday evening.

The district last week said it was considering delaying the start of the school year last week, explaining that the extra time would allow teachers to train on “remote learning best practices.”

The official start date for the 2020-21 school year will allow educators six days of training on “common learning platforms, culturally responsive instruction in a remote setting, racial equity, and best practices in remote instruction to ensure students have the best education possible,” the Monday statement said.

“I am really grateful to the hard-working bargaining team and our educators,” said district superintendent Denise Juneau in the statement. “We are committed to doing whatever it takes to ensure that every child can achieve in any learning environment. These additional days of professional development will help us meet that commitment.”

The district and the union, Seattle Education Association (SEA), have had continuous discussions about work expectations for this fall, at times disagreeing over whether or not instructors would provide in-person services.

“This agreement gives us additional time and training to improve our remote education practices and is the first step in ensuring a more equitable and inclusive system,” SEA president Jennifer Matter said in the statement. “We’re looking forward to being back with our students and doing everything we can to meet their needs, particularly those who face the most barriers in remote learning.”

The first day of preschool and kindergarten will not change from the scheduled Sept. 8 start date, the district added.

Seattle Times staff reporter Dahlia Bazzaz contributed to this story.