Seattle Public Schools officials will make a final decision on how the state’s largest district will start the next school year by June 19, according to a release sent by the district Tuesday evening.

The district is currently mulling over three scenarios:

100% remote learning; Full-time, in-person schooling for P-5 students; and a hybrid online/in-person model for older kids A hybrid model of schooling for all students.

The announcement comes as the state and its school systems grapple with the tension of lost student engagement due to building closures ordered to slow the spread of coronavirus and the health hazards posed by convening students during a pandemic.

Over the next two weeks, four teams of parents, district staff and students will evaluate these approaches and propose the best solution based on a number of academic and health factors. It’s unclear how the district will decide of the makeup of the 18-member teams; the release says the details are still being finalized.