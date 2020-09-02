In a move that briefly confused families at the start of an already complex school year, Seattle Public Schools mistakenly sent out a voicemail Wednesday evening that stated school would restart the following morning, even though students aren’t expected back until Friday.

“School for first through 12th grade students will begin tomorrow, September 4. … Please know that we are committed to doing whatever it takes to help all students have a strong start to the school year, no matter the circumstances,” district superintendent Denise Juneau said in the message.

Students in first through 12th grade are not scheduled to return to school until Friday, Sept. 4. Those in Pre-K and kindergarten will return Tuesday, Sept. 8.

In the initial voicemail, Juneau also reminded families that the first week of school will be dedicated to teaching students how to use the new technology they’re distributing, including a device for every student, and building community through the online platform. Regular instruction is supposed to start Sept. 14.

“Together, I am confident that we are on the best path forward for starting school again this fall while keeping our staff, families and students healthy. Welcome back,” she says.

In a second voicemail sent shortly thereafter, the district clarified that school does not start Thursday morning.

“We were so excited for school to start, we accidentally sent our back to school call a day early … We apologize for any confusion tonight’s message may have caused,” the district said in a tweet.

Wednesday marked the return for 59 school districts in Washington, including Centralia, Mercer Island, Mukilteo, Northshore, Renton, and Tukwila. Across the state, about 94% of students will begin the year learning remotely.