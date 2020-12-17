By March 1, Seattle Public Schools will bring preschoolers, kindergarteners, first graders and additional students with disabilities back to the classroom for in-person learning, the Seattle School Board decided Thursday evening.

The decision comes after months of anticipation for when the state’s largest school district, one of the first urban school systems in the nation to close in light of the pandemic, would make a move to bring more of its students back in person. The Board voted to approve the resolution unanimously.

“This will be one step in a very prolonged process” to eventually bring all students back, said Chandra Hampson, School Board president.

If the family of every student eligible to receive in-person services opts to return, it would mean about 11,000 students would be back in school buildings, about a fifth of the district’s total enrollment.

This story is developing and will be updated.