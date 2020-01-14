Seattle Public Schools started two hours late and canceled dozens of bus routes Tuesday. Nearly every other King County school district simply closed as the Puget Sound region braced for another blast of freezing temperatures and snow.

Early Tuesday morning, Seattle Public Schools notified parents of the two-hour delay for all schools. By 10 a.m., the district posted on its website that nearly 40 bus routes to and from schools would not run at all in the morning or afternoon.

The district also closed morning half-day preschool, including Head Start and developmental preschool, while keeping afternoon half-day sessions on schedule, without providing transportation for students.

Full-day preschool and Head Start remained open Tuesday.

Tim Robinson, a spokesman for the district, said athletic and after-school activities would also be canceled for the day.

“Many of our employees, including (bus) drivers, live in areas in and outside of Seattle where the (weather) conditions are different, so my understanding is many drivers can’t get into work,” Robinson said.

If the weather gets significantly worse, “we may call for an early release,” he added. “I haven’t heard that that’s being considered.”

Advertising

Transportation on snow days was a problem last year, when many families — particularly those of students with disabilities — were left without buses. The district had required families whose children received special-education services to opt into snow routes by filling out a form in fall. But many parents said they were unfamiliar with that requirement. This year, the district said it would automatically assign a snow route to students it regularly buses to schools.

Elsewhere in King County, school districts closed for the day include Auburn, Bellevue, Enumclaw, Federal Way, Highline, Issaquah, Kent, Lake Washington, Mercer Island, Northshore, Renton, Riverview, Shoreline, Snoqualmie Valley, Tahoma and Tukwila. Vashon Island schools remained open, and, like Seattle, also delayed classes and put buses on snow routes.

In an email sent to Seattle families before noon Tuesday, the district noted that its contract with teachers set Jan. 29 as the first snow make up day of the year — if it turns out to be necessary.

“This will be the first day used if we need to close schools due to ice and snow,” the email said. “No decision has yet been made about Wednesday’s schedule.”