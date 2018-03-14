Students across the region are joining peers nationwide Wednesday in the massive protest. Follow our reporters and photographers for the latest.

Seattle-area students are joining thousands of students across the nation in staging walkouts Wednesday morning at their schools to call for stricter gun laws in the wake of the school shooting in Parkland, Fla.

The details of each walkout vary, but most of the school groups are leaving their buildings at 10 a.m. and standing outside for 17 minutes, to memorialize the 17 people fatally shot at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. Similar protests are being held nationally as part of the National School Walkout.

In White Center, hundreds of students at Evergreen High School and Cascade Middle School will walk out of their classes and meet in the parking lot. At Lake Washington High School in Kirkland, students are handing out flyers with information on how to contact state lawmakers about gun legislation.

Ballard High School leaders opted to host an alternative event alongside the walkout. Students and teachers will walk in silence around the athletic track, while other students come together at a street corner off campus. A few blocks away, students and teachers at Salmon Bay K-8 plan to walk around their campus for 17 minutes, holding signs and chanting.

Students at Roosevelt and Nathan Hale high schools, University Prep, Seattle Academy of Arts and Sciences and the Bush School plan to leave their schools and walk to University of Washington’s Red Square for a rally starting at 11:30 a.m.

The student organizers said they planned the march and rally together to show that gun violence impacts all students, regardless of what school they attend. They also want to amplify their voices to call on legislators to pass stricter gun laws.

“We have nothing to lose, but the people in Washington, D.C., and Olympia do, if they vote against bills that would prevent another tragedy,” said Beatrice Cappio, who attends University Prep. “Come this November, come 2020, we’re going to be the ones filling out the ballots to decide who represents us.”