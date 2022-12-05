As wintry weather continues, here’s what we know about school closures, delayed starts and school bus routes Monday in the Seattle area:

All schools and offices in the Federal Way School District are operating on a two-hour delay, the district said on its website. All out-of-district transportation and before-school activities, athletics and extracurricular events are canceled.

Schools in the Auburn School District regularly start one hour later every Monday. With an additional one-hour delay because of the weather, schools are starting 2 hours late. All out-of-district transportation is canceled.

Lake Washington School District is operating on a regular schedule, but buses will run on snow routes, according to the district.

Northshore School District is operating on a regular schedule, and buses will run on snow routes, the district said.

Issaquah School District and Shoreline School Districts are also operating on regular schedules with buses on snow routes.

For the latest information, here’s where to check by school district:

