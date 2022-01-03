With ice and slush still on some roads — and torrents of rain coming down overnight — several schools around the Puget Sound region announced delays or closures Monday as school was set to resume after winter break.

Heavy rain followed a week with snow on the ground, creating the potential for ponding, some flooding and hazardous roads.

Edmonds School District, Everett Public Schools, Highline Public Schools, Federal Way Public Schools, Kent School District and Tacoma Public Schools were among those that announced two-hour delays to the start of school on Monday.

Shoreline Public Schools were closed Monday due to hazardous road conditions, according to an announcement posted on the district website. All Snohomish School District schools were also closed Monday, the district said on its website.

The largest district in the state, Seattle Public Schools, announced last week it would delay the first school day of the new year to Tuesday to allow universal voluntary COVID-19 testing for students and staff.