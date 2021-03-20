On Monday, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee signed an emergency proclamation ordering the state’s K-12 schools to offer some in-person learning to students.

“It is time to return to the classroom,” he said.

The proclamation directs schools to offer all students in kindergarten through fifth or sixth grade — depending on the district — a hybrid option by April 5. All remaining students must have opportunities for hybrid learning by April 19, the order says.

By that day, school districts will be required to hold at least 30% of their weekly average instructional hours as in-person, on-campus instruction for all K-12 students.

Even with the order, parents will still have the option to keep their children at home if they prefer.

