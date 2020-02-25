The president of John F. Kennedy Catholic High School, Mike Prato, is on a leave of absence until the end of the school year at the request of Seattle Archbishop Paul D. Etienne, according to a Tuesday announcement from the Seattle Archdiocese’s Office for Catholic Schools.

The news follows days of widespread media attention and protests at the school over the resignation of two teachers who got engaged to same-sex partners.

The move “was out of respect and concern for” Prato, the announcement said. The Archbishop named Father Bryan Dolejsi as the interim president, effective immediately. Dolejsi was a chaplain at the school from 2011 to 2017, according to the announcement.

“Mike Prato is a highly respected leader, and it is our desire to support him during this challenging time,” it said.

