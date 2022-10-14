Seattle Public Schools announced the addition of five days to this school year to make up for a delayed start brought on by a weeklong educator strike for better pay and more student support.

The school board voted Wednesday night to approve the dates. The five makeup days will fall on Feb. 2 and June 27-30, according to an update from the district. Both the school board and Seattle Educators Association agreed to the dates. High school graduation dates will be rescheduled and updated by Oct. 21, the district said.

The district also listed July 3, 5 and 6 as potential snow makeup days.

The news comes nearly a month after Seattle Education Association members reached an agreement on a three-year contract and a few weeks after the school board unanimously approved the contract.

Because initial negotiations between the educators union and the board did not wrap up before the start of the school year, Seattle students became some of the last in the state to begin the 2022-23 school year.

The new contract, which expires Aug. 31, 2025, will cost the district $231.18 million, including about $51.9 for the current school year. Classified and certified staff will receive a 14% pay increase over the next three years.

Information from The Seattle Times archives was used in this story.