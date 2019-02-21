The district's operations levy, which was also on the February special election ballot, passed with 62 percent voter approval.

Renton School District’s nearly $250 million school-construction bond has failed.

The bond, which would have paid for a new elementary school, building repairs and additional classrooms, received the super majority support from voters — more than 60 percent approval — it needed to pass. But even with that lead, it was ultimately about 1,600 votes shy of the required 18,578 turnout.

This marks the third time in seven years that a school-construction bond has failed in Renton. In 2012, the district tried twice to run a $97 million bond without success.

But bonds are not the only way school districts can raise money for construction, building maintenance and repairs. They can also use levies, which require only a simple majority of voter approval with no minimum turnout. Seattle, for example, has two six-year school-construction levies that simultaneously raise money.

Renton passed a $155.5 million construction levy in February 2016.

District officials were not immediately available for comment. The district’s operations levy, which was also on the February special-election ballot, passed with 62 percent voter approval.

Turnout for this election was lower than what King County Elections Department officials projected. Election Day, Feb. 12, came at the tail end of snowfall that blanketed the Puget Sound region. Spotty mail service, according to a spokeswoman, is one factor in the lower turnout.

In a tweet posted on Feb. 13, Renton Superintendent Damien Pattenaude said the School Board would decide whether to run another bond or a capital levy.

This year, lawmakers in Olympia are considering proposals that would amend the constitutional requirements around school bonds to make their passage requirements easier.

Of the 16 school bonds on general-election ballots last November, only five passed, according to The (Tacoma) News Tribune.