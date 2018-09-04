The tentative agreement between Seattle Public Schools and its teachers union includes more personal days, more money for professional development and additional pay benefits for special educators.

Late Tuesday, 6,000 Seattle Public Schools employees received a full copy of the tentative one-year agreement between their district and their union. School starts Wednesday, after the deal averted a strike; union members will vote this weekend to ratify the contract.

In addition to the details previewed to union members over the weekend — a 10.5 percent across-the-board raise and five additional days of paid parental leave — the tentative contract contains:

32 hours of paid time for employees who spend time incorporating technology into their practices

Two additional personal days a year, bringing the total to four

Tens of thousands of dollars to fund professional development for para-educators and special-education teachers

Overage money to special-education staff to manage additional students “due to vacancies,” and additional training for para-educators working with children who have special needs

At least 10 more race and equity teams working in schools

The ratio for counselors in secondary schools would be lowered to 375:1

Here is the full contract, which is 79 pages. If you’d prefer the union’s summary of the additional benefits, you can view it here. A salary schedule for certificated teachers is also available.

A district official put the estimated cost of the contract at more than $55 million on Tuesday. If the union chooses to ratify the contract Saturday, the Seattle School Board will vote on it at a Sept. 18 meeting.