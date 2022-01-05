With hazardous road conditions continuing in some areas Wednesday, some Puget Sound area school districts announced another day of closures and delays.
Some school districts announced a two-hour delayed start, including Bremerton, Auburn and Federal Way.
Districts that closed Wednesday include the Kent School District and Central Kitsap School District.
For more information and to be sure you have the most up-to-date information, check your school or school district’s website.
