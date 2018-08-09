Advertising flexible enrollment, a trademarked "Homework Cafe" and one-on-one instruction, Fusion Academy operates schools in at least a dozen other states, according to its website.

Fusion Academy, a national chain of for-profit middle- and high-schools, just received the state’s blessing for opening another campus in Bellevue — as long as it can hire at least one certificated teacher and pass basic safety inspections by November.

The Washington State Board of Education voted 11-0 to OK the school during a meeting on Thursday. Two other board members present, including state schools chief Chris Reykdal, abstained from the vote. The approval came just a few months after the officials greenlit Fusion’s first campus in King County, in Seattle’s Eastlake neighborhood, under the same conditions as the Bellevue campus.

Advertising flexible enrollment, a trademarked “Homework Cafe” and one-on-one instruction, Fusion Academy operates schools in at least a dozen other states, according to its website. A single semester of high school at its Seattle campus can cost anywhere from $20,000-$28,000, depending on the number of credits. A full year at the private Lakeside School, which boasts alumni like Bill Gates and Paul Allen, will cost around $35,000 for 2018-2019.

Private schools aren’t technically required to seek the state’s approval to operate — but the approval allows the school to issue Washington state diplomas. The requirements are relatively easy to meet, said Linda Drake, director of career and college ready initiatives for the Board. Without approval, the school can’t issue Washington state diplomas.

The Seattle campus is under construction and will open sometime in September, according to Stephanie Cole, the school’s principal. There will be about 10 students enrolled at that time.

No immediate information on the status of the Bellevue campus was available.