North Seattle College was ranked as one of the top five LGBTQ-friendly community colleges in the U.S. by Campus Pride, a nonprofit that supports college students working on inclusion and safety.

North Seattle College received a 3.5 out of 5 on its report card from the organization, which rates schools based on whether they have different markers of inclusion, such as: policies allowing students to easily change their name or gender identity on university records, paid support staff to work with LGBTQ students, LGBTQ-related course offerings and a procedure for reporting bias and hate crimes.

Campus Pride’s index of schools includes 31 community colleges total.

Renée Infelise, adviser of the North Seattle College LGBTQ+ Pride Club, said the award validates the school’s work in the past few years to make the campus feel welcoming for all students. The school provided an optional training for employees who wanted to learn how to better support LGBTQ people on campus; students led an effort to establish gender-neutral restrooms; and the school sponsors students to attend the annual Queer I Am conference in Olympia.

Despite the high ranking, Infelise said there is room for growth: currently, the school doesn’t offer counseling and support-group services geared for LGBTQ students in particular. Infelise added that North Seattle College didn’t receive high scores from Campus Pride for counseling and health care because the school doesn’t have those resources.

The school also received low marks for its recruitment and retention of LGBTQ students. Infelise said while the school didn’t meet factors for recruiting diverse students, she thinks the campus is a welcoming place.

She said, “I do think that once students are here, they feel supported.”

Jason Naki, a recent North Seattle College graduate and former president of LGBTQ+ Pride Club, said he felt the college was supportive. But Naki said because being LGBTQ is more accepted in Seattle now, he thinks LGBTQ students’ issues get less attention.

Naki said, “Some of us are feeling invisible and left behind.”