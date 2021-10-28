About nine out of 10 public school employees are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Washington state, the state education department announced Thursday afternoon.

The vaccination rate, 89%, is slightly lower than that of other state employees, whose total vaccinated numbers stood at about 93% of workers this week.

Less than 1% of the state’s 150,000-plus school district employees failed to comply with Gov. Jay Inslee’s government worker mandate, which requires those who aren’t vaccinated against the coronavirus to have an approved religious or medical exemption. Ten percent of workers have such an exemption, data show, while in other state agencies, only 3% were offered accommodations for religious or medical reasons. School district HR departments handled exemption requests.

At the time it was first issued, Washington state had the strictest vaccination mandate for school workers in the country. In New Jersey and California, employees have the option of undergoing regular testing as an alternative to taking the shot. (By next summer, the testing option will disappear in California.) Oregon has a mandate similar to Washington’s.

Districts that fail to enforce the order and do not fire noncompliant school employees will see their funding reduced, and at least one school system, the Eatonville School District, has publicly refused.

Seattle Public Schools announced earlier this month that 99% of its nearly 7,800 staff complied with the mandate, with 205 receiving exemptions. In Bellevue, more than 96% of workers complied with the mandate, not including those with religious exemptions.

Leading up to the Oct. 18 deadline, districts had been contending with an exodus of employees due to the mandate. Dozens of school bus drivers in Seattle quit their jobs, worsening an existing shortage. That’s forced the district to cut routes and created hours of delays in student pick-ups.

Few other states with vaccine mandates for K-12 workers have released public, statewide figures indicating school worker vaccination rates. In late August, Hawaii, which has one school district across its islands, reported 89% of employees were vaccinated.

In August, Inslee originally left K-12 workers out of the vaccine mandate for state workers, saying it was up to each school district to determine its policies. But state education officials appealed.

This story is developing and will be updated.