Schools in the Seattle area continue to battle staff shortages and student absences. A growing list of schools are announcing closures or a temporary return to remote learning.

Because the situation is so fluid, many schools and districts are urging parents to check their schools’ status each day.

Cleveland High School is closed Thursday.

Aki Kurose Middle School and South Shore K-8 moved temporarily to remote learning, according to Seattle Public Schools. Both schools expect to be in remote instruction for six school days. Noting that there is no school Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr., in-person instruction is expected to resume at both schools on Jan. 24, the schools said.

Franklin High School said it will remain remote through Friday, and resume in-person instruction Tuesday.

Lowell Elementary is shifting to remote learning for at least five days. “The first date we might possibly return to in-person learning is Thursday, January 20,” the school said.

Kimball Elementary resumed in-person classes Thursday after being closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Bothell High School moved to remote learning Thursday, with in-person classes paused until Jan. 24.

Lake Washington, Redmond and Juanita high schools in the Lake Washington School District transitioned to remote learning earlier this week. The schools expect to resume in-person classes on Jan. 20.

Eastlake High School moved to remote learning Wednesday. The high school expects to resume in-person learning on Jan. 21.

Lynnwood High School classes will be held remotely Thursday and Friday and return to in-person learning on Jan. 18, after the holiday weekend, the Edmonds School District said Wednesday.

Mountlake Terrace Elementary shifted to remote learning Thursday, and plans to return to in-person learning on Jan. 20.

For more information, check the school or school district’s website.