Schools in Seattle and the Puget Sound area continue to battle staff shortages and student absences. A growing list of schools are announcing closures or a temporary return to remote learning.

Because the situation is so fluid, many schools and districts are urging parents to check their schools’ status each day.

On Friday, Seattle Public Schools added a slew of schools that would be either closed or remote.

Classes were canceled at Cleveland High School, Lincoln High School and Chief Sealth International High School.

Elementary classes at Broadview-Thomson K-8 shifted to remote learning Friday. The school expects to return to in-person learning on Jan. 24. In-person classes for students in grades 6-8 are continuing, the school said.

Olympic Hills Elementary School, Mercer International Middle School and Meany Middle School shifted to remote learning Friday. The schools expect to resume in-person learning on Jan. 24.

Earlier this week, Aki Kurose Middle School and South Shore K-8 moved temporarily to remote learning, according to Seattle Public Schools. Both schools expect to be in remote instruction for six school days. Noting that there is no school Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the schools said in-person instruction is expected to resume Jan. 24.

Franklin High School said it will remain remote through Friday, and resume in-person instruction Tuesday.

Lowell Elementary shifted to remote learning for at least five days starting Wednesday. “The first date we might possibly return to in-person learning is Thursday, January 20,” the school said.

Kimball Elementary resumed in-person classes Thursday after being closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Bothell High School moved to remote learning Thursday, with in-person classes paused until Jan. 24.

Lake Washington, Redmond and Juanita high schools in the Lake Washington School District transitioned to remote learning earlier this week. The schools expect to resume in-person classes Jan. 20.

Eastlake High School moved to remote learning Wednesday. The high school expects to resume in-person learning Jan. 21.

Redmond Middle School closed Friday.

Lynnwood High School classes were held remotely Thursday and will continue online Friday. The school will return to in-person learning Jan. 18, the Edmonds School District said Wednesday.

College Place Elementary is moving to remote learning Friday, and expects to return to in-person learning Jan. 24.

Mountlake Terrace Elementary shifted to remote learning Thursday, and plans to return to in-person learning on Jan. 20.

For more information, check each school or school district’s website.