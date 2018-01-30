Mona Bailey served in more than a dozen public-education roles in Seattle and statewide over her storied career and is credited with championing equity for underserved students at each level.

During her 30-plus-year career as an advocate for equitable education in Washington state, Mona Humphries Bailey was friendly, yet no-nonsense. She would challenge the people she worked with, yet support them.

She was a visionary, according to friends and former colleagues, yet a realist.

She exemplified those traits in her many roles in Seattle Public Schools, in the state superintendent’s office and in other Seattle-area schools and organizations.

“She was one of those elegant people who could deliver a message, and even if she was challenging you, you felt like she had your support,” said Pegi McEvoy, who met Mrs. Bailey in the late 1980s. “She dedicated a lot of her life to us.”

Mrs. Bailey, who served in more than a dozen public-education roles in Seattle and statewide over her storied career and is credited with championing equity for underserved students at each level, died Jan. 12. She was 85.

The cause was cancer, her family said.

One of Mrs. Bailey’s contributions, friends and former colleagues said, was her work as co-chair of a state advisory committee created by the Legislature in 2008 to come up with a plan to close the achievement gap between black students and their classmates. The plan called for widespread changes to the education system with four key goals related to teacher quality, early learning, graduation rates and postsecondary education over 15 years.

“We may use slightly different language, but it’s fundamental to the work we are doing now,” said McEvoy, the Seattle school district’s assistant superintendent of operations. “She led that work.”

When the committee presented the plan to the Legislature, people listened, in part because of Mrs. Bailey’s reputation, co-chair Trish Millnes Dziko said. Dziko met Mrs. Bailey around the time they worked on the advisory committee, but had known about her for years before that.

“I knew she was a force and that she had been doing a lot of work in public schools,” said Dziko, the executive director of the Technology Access Foundation. “I was happy to be in a room with someone who had so much experience working in our schools. She was a wealth of knowledge.”

Her push for helping black children overcome barriers was personal. She grew up in the segregated South and received a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Florida A&M University in 1954, when the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) field was dominated by white men.

“She had to overcome so many barriers,” said Erin Jones, who worked with Mrs. Bailey on the advisory committee. “For her it was about ‘how do I pay this back to the next generation?’ ”

Mrs. Bailey taught high-school science in Florida and then at several Seattle schools after moving to the Pacific Northwest. She served as a counselor, principal, administrator, and assistant and deputy superintendent in Seattle Public Schools.

In 1974, she was appointed as assistant superintendent of public instruction. She was the highest-ranking woman and the highest-ranking person of color in the state superintendent’s office.

“In education, like in a lot of other corporate areas, there were ‘good ol’ boy networks,’ ” said Judith Billings, who was the state’s schools chief from 1989 to 1996. “For an African-American woman to rise to the point where she was assistant superintendent, that was really trailblazing.”

After her time in the superintendent’s office, Mrs. Bailey worked in Seattle schools and, from 1998 to 2000, was the head of Forest Ridge School of the Sacred Heart in Bellevue.

She was also committed to her sorority, Delta Sigma Theta, and was the national president from 1979 to 1983. She always wore red to honor the organization. The Seattle chapter of the sorority holds an annual “Mona H. Bailey STEM Day” for third-grade students at Pacific Science Center, where she was on the board of directors for more than 15 years.

Pacific Science Center President and CEO Will Daugherty said in a statement that Mrs. Bailey’s expertise in K-12 education was energizing and inspiring.

“She always encouraged us to aim high and to accept nothing short of excellence,” he said. “She was insistent in a remarkably graceful way. She was completely devoted to serving others. Along with many others, I am a better leader and community servant because of Mona.”

Long after retirement, she continued serving on several boards, advisory committees and clubs. She modeled what it meant to be a woman of influence in a variety of different ways, Jones said.

“She’s paved the way for my generation,” she said. “She has an incredible legacy. I don’t even know how to quantify the legacy she made, but I know we will be talking about Mona Bailey for a very long time.”

Mrs. Bailey is survived by her husband, Pete Bailey; sons Peter Govan Bailey and Christopher Evans Bailey; daughter-in-law Chelsea Bailey; and four grandchildren.

Services were held earlier this month.