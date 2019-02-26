Before the so-called snowpocalypse, the district's last day of school was June 20.

By the time Seattle Public Schools students head to summer break, it will be almost July.

To make up the five days canceled due to snow this year, the district extended the last day of school to June 27, according to a post on its website Monday. High-school seniors’ last day will be June 20.

Three additional days were added to the calendar year following the district’s built-in snow makeup days, June 21 and 24.

Graduation dates, which parents had feared might change, will stay the same.

A few weeks ago, the district had the option of applying for a waiver from the state department of education as a possible way out of tacking on days. But if the district had gone that route, “staff would still need to work in order to be paid” for the waived days, according to a text sent Monday evening to members of Seattle Education Association, the union representing 6,000 SPS employees.

Outside of Seattle, other districts are also making modifications to their calendars. Highline Public Schools’ new last day of school is June 25. Shoreline School District’s last day is June 20.

Puyallup School District, Northshore School District and Tacoma School District plan to apply for waivers.