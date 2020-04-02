A labor dispute could hold up the Monday opening of five emergency child care centers meant to serve children of hundreds of first responders and health care workers in a partnership between the city and school district.

While Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan promised Thursday that more emergency child care classrooms will open, it’s unclear when.

Seattle Public Schools initially agreed to use its own employees to staff child care classrooms hosted at its schools. The district reversed course Thursday morning following pushback from its teachers’ union, the Seattle Education Association.

“We understand that educators and child care workers are two separate professions, and that the required skillsets are different,” schools chief Denise Juneau wrote in an email to staff Thursday morning. “That has been our stance from the beginning of the Governor’s directive.”

“We will no longer be asking our SPS educators to sign up to provide child care. We want you to focus on providing our students with continuous learning in creative ways.”

As recently as March 26, district leadership proposed an arrangement with the city that would have provided more than a dozen school district employees for each site, according to documents a source familiar with the situation shared with The Seattle Times.

Juneau said that the district would still be willing to provide the space, meals and cleaning in its buildings for child care.

The holdup is the latest turn in a dispute between the district, city and county over the task of establishing emergency child care sites for first responders and medical workers as they attempt to quell the coronavirus outbreak. Leaders of all three agencies traded sharp words with each other last month over the issue.

A Thursday afternoon statement from Durkan said the city and county would move forward with plans to establish emergency child care classrooms with nonprofit providers, but it’s unclear whether they would still be hosted on district property. The nonprofit workers — from Child Care Resources, the YMCA and Launch — would staff them. Late last week, Durkan announced she would use emergency power to use funding from the city’s education levy to help fund the sites.

SPS now says it wants that money to go to existing child care providers who would be better equipped to handle the job. The district has already opened space in about a dozen school buildings where outside providers such as Boys & Girls Club and Launch operate child care sites. That’s the way many other surrounding school districts have approached Gov. Jay Inslee’s call for districts to provide child care.

Earlier this week, the district sent an email to employees calling for volunteers to sign up to work at the child care classrooms in shifts. Late Wednesday evening, the district followed up with another message saying that shifts would be assigned if no one volunteered.

Just after midnight Thursday, the union’s leadership issued a response flatly rejecting the plan, and asked its members to not sign up.

“We also have a responsibility to ensure our members’ safety and rights are protected, especially in such an unprecedented and dangerous situation,” the email read. “No member should be compelled to provide this care.”

Teachers, in criticizing the district, pointed to their simultaneous requirement from the state to provide instruction to students during the closure. An agreement between the district and union requires teachers to check in with families twice a week and continue providing education.

“When educators say we are not child care providers we are not saying we are better than that,” said Shraddha Shirude, a teacher at Garfield High School. “We are saying we do not have the training and passion for a job that requires a professional understanding of child development in ways we do not have.”

The union’s response also included a March 31 proposal it shared with district calling for child care work to be volunteer-based rather than compulsory, to include hazard pay and protective equipment.

A spokeswoman for Mayor Jenny Durkan initially declined to offer comment on the labor dispute, which she said she had not heard about. She said a final agreement between the city and school district would have been finalized this week.

This story will be updated.

Seattle Times staff reporters Katherine Long and Anne Hillman contributed to this story.