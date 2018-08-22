The Kent School District is considering extending the contract of embattled superintendent Calvin Watts.

Parents and community members have called for Kent School District Superintendent Calvin Watts’ resignation since May. Despite the controversy, the school board could vote at their Wednesday evening meeting to extend his contract for another year.

The amended contract, which would solidify Watts’ leadership of the district through June 2021, contains additional rules that outline how and when the superintendent should accept money for his consulting services, as well as some guidelines for disclosing conflicts of interest.

The vote comes amid allegations that Watts is to blame for the district’s financial crisis, and that he failed to properly disclose $2,250 he received from the Education Research and Development Institute in exchange for his feedback on education technology products. Though he told the school board about the honorarium at a meeting in February, his current contract requires him to seek prior approval before accepting paid work outside the district.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. tonight. You can watch the livestream here. Check back here for updates.