Demanding better wages and more manageable class sizes, Kent School District teachers went on strike Thursday on what would have been the first day of school in the south King County district.

Outside Kent-Meridian High School, more than 50 educators waved signs reading “Fair Contract Now” as they walked near an intersection. Motorists honked their horns as they passed.

Outside the school, a district sign read: “Now hiring all positions.” Jay Thorton, drama teacher at the high school, called it the “ultimate irony” because, he said, the district isn’t willing to pay educators competitive wages.

“It feels like a real slap in the face,” said Thorton, who said the school is bursting at the seams, enrollment-wise. According to state figures, Kent-Meridian’s enrollment grew by about 7% between 2019-20 and 2021-22, although the district’s overall enrollment is down slightly during that same time period.

Kent Education Association (KEA) members voted overwhelmingly Monday night to go on strike if union leadership couldn’t come to an agreement with the school district by Wednesday. They said the district was unwilling to bargain earlier in the spring, when KEA was prepared to do so.

In a statement released Wednesday, the district said it is “deeply committed to recruiting and retaining a high-quality workforce that serves to equip every student to be globally competitive in college, careers, and in life. We remain in negotiations with the KEA and remain committed to reaching an agreement and starting school as soon as possible.”

The union is negotiating for more pay, manageable class sizes, and manageable case loads for staff working with English learners and students in special education, as well as more mental health support for students.

About 25% to 30% of students at Kent-Meridian are English learners and need individual supports because they’re coming in with different levels of schooling, said Chris Juergens, a teacher in the dual language program. “It’s important to have low student-to-teacher ratios, he said.

Vicky Barkley, an English Language Learning teacher and instructional coach at Kent-Meridian, said students also need more individual attention because of the learning loss during the pandemic. “This last year, we had medium to large class sizes, and it’s hard to provide individual supports needed and maintain case loads.”

At Monday’s meeting, around 1,600 union members showed up, said union president Layla Jones, and about 94% voted to strike. There are between 1,700 and 1,800 KEA members, including classroom teachers, counselors, nurses, and speech and physical therapists.

Kent has one of the earliest school start dates in the Seattle area. It is one of the area’s largest and most diverse school districts, with an enrollment of about 25,000 students last year. According to state figures, about 70% of the enrollment is students of color, and 57% of students are low-income.

