It’s unsafe for a vast majority of Washington’s 1.1 million students to return to classrooms for in-person learning this fall, including in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties, according to recommendations Gov. Jay Inslee and the state’s top health and education officials announced Wednesday afternoon.

The guidance offers advice to districts — but doesn’t mandate school closures or other measures — based on current local levels of community transmission of the novel coronavirus. Inslee announced the recommendations during a Wednesday press conference, where he was joined by the state’s schools chief Chris Reykdal and state health officer Dr. Kathy Lofy.

Officials said where risks are low, schools should prioritize face-to-face instruction for those who are most likely to struggle with remote learning: elementary schoolers and those with disabilities.

Schools located in “high-risk” areas, which they defined as places with more than 75 cases per 100,000 residents, should “strongly consider distance learning, with the option for limited in-person instruction” for some students, such as those with disabilities, according to the guidance.

As of Tuesday, 25 Washington counties including King, Snohomish and Pierce, were considered high risk. Schools in these counties should also consider canceling all sports and extracurricular activities, the guidance states.

Schools in the state’s nine “moderate risk” counties, including Clark and Whatcom, should consider prioritizing in-person learning for elementary school students and those who receive special education services.

Only five of the state’s counties — Asotin, Garfield, Jefferson, San Juan and Wahkiakum — are “low risk” and have logged fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 in a recent two-week period. Schools here should teach elementary schoolers in person and consider a hybrid model for older students that splits their time between in-person and remote instruction.

The new recommendations follow announcements from many of the state’s largest districts, including Seattle Public Schools, that they would begin the school year remotely; nearly half of the state’s students live in counties where public health officials had previously recommended that school start online. King, Snohomish and Pierce county health officials cautioned against reopening school buildings until the rate of new coronavirus cases drops significantly.

Decisions to keep schools closed have inflamed a debate among families and teachers over how to reach children who in the springtime struggled to get online or couldn’t access other crucial services schools offer, such as meals.

In June, Reykdal told school leaders that he expected most districts to open school buildings for in-person learning this fall. But since then, the course of the coronavirus has escalated in many corners of the state. Safety measures in schools — such as requiring masks, conducting temperature checks and cutting class sizes — will do little to slow the virus’s pace unless community transmission slows, King County health officials and researchers from the Bellevue-based Institute for Disease Modeling concluded in a recent report.

On Wednesday, Inslee also announced plans to send $8.8 million in federal CARES Act stimulus money to the Office of Public Instruction — funds that have been tangled up in political red tape and are expected to pay for internet access.