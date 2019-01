Two unions argue the district did not provide cost-of-living raises they say were promised to them in their four-year contracts.

The unions representing office professionals and para-educators for the Issaquah School District voted to authorize a strike Tuesday evening, according to the Issaquah Reporter.

Service Employees International Union Local 925 and the Issaquah Association of Educational Office Professionals argue the district did not provide cost-of-living raises they say were promised to them in their four-year contracts, both of which began in fall 2017.

In response, the district says the state no longer allocates funding for cost-of-living raises, a change it didn’t foresee when the contracts were originally negotiated.

Districts weren’t required to use a portion of the salary money on cost-of-living adjustments this school year, after lawmakers provided $776 million toward funding educator salaries┬áduring the last legislative session. But nothing prevents them from doing so, said T.J. Kelly, interim chief financial officer for the state education department.

According to a post on SEIU Local 925’s website, the next step is to form a strike committee to decide the timeline for a potential work stoppage.

Meanwhile, the district says the correct path forward should be with an arbitrator.

The strike authorization does not apply to certificated classroom teachers, who are represented by a different union and contract.