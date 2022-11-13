Ingraham High School students have organized a walkout and rally during classes Monday morning, following a shooting that killed one student last week.

Students from across the school district plan to meet outside of Seattle City Hall at 11:30 a.m. to bring awareness to gun violence. Police responded to reports of shots fired at the North Seattle high school around 10 a.m. Tuesday and arrested two teenage suspects, about an hour later. Both are being held in juvenile detention.

The students’ demands include having at least one mental health counselor per every 200 students in every school, increased de-escalation and anti-racism trainings for school security guards, and banning assault rifles.

“It is easy to feel hopeless but we must remember what we do have,” said a news release from the Seattle Student Union, which is organizing the walkout. “We have our voices. We have our numbers. We can create powerful change.”