Incumbent Chris Reykdal and Maia Espinoza were leading in Tuesday night’s election returns in the race for state schools chief, capturing 40.32% and 23.98% of the vote, respectively.

If their lead holds, they will advance to the general election in November. Whoever is successful will supervise the financial, legal and academic welfare of some 300 school districts across the state, earning about $140,000 annually. They will guide superintendents around the state through an unprecedented time in public education, when nearly half of public school students in the state could be learning online.

Candidate Ron Higgins followed closely behind Espinoza, with 20.21% of the votes.

The race to-date has been reflective of the culture wars raging in public education. Though it is a nonpartisan office, Reykdal’s opponents have mostly conservative policy views, running campaigns that opposed the statewide closure of schools due to the coronavirus and the progressive causes Reykdal championed, including mandatory sex education.

Reykdal and Espinoza are currently in the midst of a legal dispute that the state Supreme Court will soon decide. In June, Reykdal sued Espinoza over a sentence in her voters’ pamphlet statement claiming the incumbent championed “a policy that teaches sexual positions to 4th graders,” referring to his advocacy for the sex ed law. A Thurston County Superior Court judge ruled in Reykdal’s favor and ordered the language removed. Espinoza appealed directly to the Supreme Court.

Reykdal’s opponents would face a steep challenge to unseat him in the general election. Reykdal, a formal Democratic state lawmaker, has the endorsement of the Washington Education Association union, the race’s most powerful endorsement, and has raised the most money.