Yakima Valley lawmakers decried disparities between rural and urban school districts created during this year’s legislative session.

Four lawmakers discussed the biennial budget session during a panel Thursday evening at the Washington State School Directors’ Association’s regional spring meeting in Sunnyside, Yakima County.

Sens. Curtis King, R-Yakima, Jim Honeyford, R-Sunnyside, and Reps. Bruce Chandler, R-Granger, and Jeremie Dufault, R-Selah, participated.

“As a former teacher, I give this session a D-minus,” said Honeyford, a sentiment shared by his three other colleagues, who called for more transparency in future legislative sessions. They criticized last-minute amendments that were pushed through as the session wrapped up in late April.

Most of the evening’s discussion was on education funding, which the lawmakers said shifted further out of balance through a bill that lifted local funding caps.

“We did pass the levy lift, I guess, and so the bigger districts got richer and the smaller districts remained the same,” Honeyford said. “My concern is that sets us up for another McCleary case: As soon as someone can file a suit, I think they will.”

Advertising

Honeyford was pointing to a decade-old Supreme Court case that found the state wasn’t equitably funding education.

After years of debate, the court approved a plan put forward by lawmakers to fully fund basic education in response to the decision by pouring nearly $1 billion into the state schools budget. The change also capped local levy funds districts could bring in at $1.50 per $1,000 of property value and limited use to enrichment programs.

On the final day of the legislative session, a new bill lifting the cap was approved. It allows Seattle school districts to raise up to $3,000 per student, or $2.50 per $1,000 property value, whichever is less. While all other districts have the same property value cap, their per-student limit is $2,500.

King said school districts surrounding Seattle, such as Bellevue, have high enough property values that they could easily reach a per-student rate of $2,500 while maintaining levy costs per $1,000 property value likely below the dollar. Even with maxing out their levy at $2.50, he said, property-poor communities on the east side of the Cascades, such as Naches Valley, would have a far lower per-student funding rate.

“What we created again is just an unequal system for our students,” he said. “That’s what that bill did, even though it says, ‘Oh, you can’t use that money for basic education.’ I can guaran-damn-tee you they’re going to use it for basic education.”