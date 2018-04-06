Howard University students and officials announced Friday afternoon an end to a lengthy occupation of the administration building at the historically black college in Northwest Washington, a student protest that put a spotlight on long-simmering grievances.

Students took over the administration building March 29, hanging a banner that read “Student Power” by elevators.

Throughout the demonstration, students met for negotiating sessions with members of the university’s Board of Trustees, where they hashed out demands that included calls for an overhaul of policies related to sexual assault, improvements in how the school handles mental health concerns and a greater voice in university decision-making.

Students had called for the resignation of Howard’s president, Wayne A.I. Frederick, but he attended the press conference and there is no mention of him in the resolution issued by the school’s Board of Trustees.

“My fellow board members and I charged President Frederick with making progress on the critical issues facing our university,” Board of Trustees member Marie Johns said. “While he has made significant advancements, we all acknowledge there is much more work to be done. He is committed to stewarding this institution and he continues to have our unequivocal and unwavering support.”

The deal between university trustees and students promises that students will be involved in reviewing the adequacy of on-campus housing. It also makes promises about improving the reporting of sexual violence and holding the line on tuition.

Earlier this week, full-time faculty members at Howard started voting on a “no-confidence” measure aimed at the school’s president and other university leaders. The voting was expected to remain open until early next week.

The protest and faculty vote came amid a financial aid scandal at Howard, though students involved in the demonstration have said their concerns transcend that imbroglio. The university disclosed the alleged financial aid misdeeds late last month, saying that six people had been fired for “gross misconduct and neglect of duties.”

An investigation found that from 2007 to 2016, some employees who received tuition benefits to cover the cost of taking classes were also receiving university grants. That double dipping exceeded the actual cost of attendance, signaling that the workers appeared to be embezzling.

After news of the financial aid issues were disclosed, Frederick, released a statement to students, in which he acknowledged that some might feel the university had failed to communicate sufficiently when it did not disclose the existence of the investigation sooner.

“The goal established at the onset of this investigation was to conduct it in a confidential manner that ensured a thorough examination of the issues without jeopardizing the integrity of the findings,” he said in the statement. “However, that does not mitigate the sense of mistrust that many students and members of our community feel right now. We understand that and we hear you.”

Howard students have said they were enraged by the scandal, which was the latest in a string of embarrassing incidents at the university. It occurred the same month that Frederick came under fire for criticizing a student’s “tone and tenor” when she expressed concern about whether she would get housing. The student posted her exchange with the university’s president to Twitter, where it garnered attention.

Frederick, a surgeon and Howard alum, was named interim president of Howard in 2013, and was later named the school’s 17th president in 2014. A native of Trinidad, Frederick was just 16 years old when he arrived at Howard in 1988. By age 22, he had earned a bachelor’s degree in zoology and a medical degree. He came back to Howard in 2006 as a faculty member, and later earned a master’s in business administration, his third degree from the school.

During the protest, Frederick had received support from the university’s Council of Deans, which represents leaders of Howard’s schools and colleges, and from the school’s alumni association.

