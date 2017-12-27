The cause of Tuesday’s fire remains under investigation, according to Valley Regional Fire Authority.

A massive fire that started Tuesday afternoon destroyed a historic building in downtown Auburn that housed a dozen businesses and nearly 40 people in apartments.

Occupants reported flames and smoke from a dryer in the Heritage Building shortly before 3 p.m. One person was unable to evacuate the building and had to be rescued.

Firefighters were forced out after searching the building because of heavy fire in the attic and concerns about the ceiling collapsing. The fire burned for several hours while 82 firefighters from a dozen agencies worked to get it under control.

Several people were evaluated for smoke inhalation at the scene, the fire authority said.

The building manager confirmed that all residents were accounted for. Displaced residents were able to stay at a shelter set up by the Red Cross at Cascade Middle School.

The 21,000-square-foot building was built in 1921 and was valued at about $2.6 million, according to the King County Assessor’s Office.

It did not have sprinklers installed.