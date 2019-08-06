The only incumbent in this year’s Seattle School Board race, Leslie Harris, has a comfortable lead on retaining her West Seattle seat, according to Tuesday evening primary returns.

Harris, who is serving her first term, has been School Board president since 2017. A litigation paralegal for Campiche Arnold PLLC, Harris is known for her blunt feedback — especially around the state’s school funding overhaul, which she often calls “fake news.” She delivered the tie-breaking vote on the approval of the district’s controversial new science curriculum.

School Board members control a budget of $1 billion and govern policy for the state’s largest school district. The positions usually attract long-time school volunteers and parents looking to right wrongs they’ve observed in the system.

The primary election advances two candidates who have earned the most votes in each region of the district where a School Board seat is open. King County officials estimated that Tuesday evening’s results will reflect about half of the total turnout.

So far, Molly E. Mitchell, a mother and director of student support programs at Seattle Central College, comes the closest to Harris’s 53% with 34% of the vote.

There are 12 candidates vying for four seats on the Board, including Harris’s spot. In District 1, Eric Blumhagen, a father and naval architect, nabbed nearly 40% and Liza Rankin 37% — with about one quarter of ballots counted. Rankin is an education advocate, school volunteer and mother of two.

In District 3, Chandra Hampson had around a 30 percentage point lead over Rebeca Muñiz. Hampson is a well-known parent-advocate who works as a community and economic development consultant. She was the first Native American president of the citywide parent-teacher association, Seattle Council PTSA.

Lisa Rivera Smith, the only candidate running for the District 2 position, was not listed on the ballot and will automatically advance to the general election.

Since any Seattle resident can cast a vote for any seat in the general election, the eventual winners of the primary will have to shift their campaign’s focus beyond just their neighborhoods.

Outside the election cycle, the School Board will change further after its members choose a replacement for Betty Patu, who left her South Seattle seat after a decade in July — after the county’s cutoff for triggering an election for that seat. Twelve candidates have entered their names for consideration, and the board will make a decision in September.

District 5 representative Zachary DeWolf appeared to be trailing behind other challengers for Kshama Sawant’s District 3 seat on the Seattle City Council. He announced his Council campaign less than halfway into his first School Board term. He told The Seattle Times that he will finish the rest of his term on the Board, which lasts through 2021.

Compared to City Council campaigns, where many candidates raise more than $50,000, School Board elections are a modest affair. Hampson leads the way in campaign contributions, raising over $19,000 by early afternoon on Tuesday.