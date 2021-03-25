OLYMPIA — Washington will allow K-12 schools to reduce the physical distance between students amid the COVID-19 pandemic down to 3 feet from the current 6 feet, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday.

That move, which tracks with revised guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), takes effect immediately and is expected to help get students back into classrooms.

The change for now is optional, and school districts still can have students remain at 6-feet spacing. But by the sometime during the summer, no school district should be using the 6-feet minimum, according to Inslee’s office.

The change here would likely make it easier for schools to open to more in-person learning.

The new CDC guidance doesn’t apply to middle and high schools in areas with high incidence of COVID-19. Adults in the buildings are still expected to stay 6 feet from each other.

Many classrooms are too small to accommodate a full class spaced 6 feet apart. To accommodate this, many districts are currently operating or have plans to reopen using a hybrid model of in-person and remote learning. Offering districts flexibility to move to 3 feet could make it easier to bring more students back simultaneously.

But districts may have to bargain changes to distancing rules with teachers unions, adding to a long list of safety procedures that unions and districts have battled over for months.

The move also comes after recent changes by Oregon, California and other states to reduce distancing requirements from 6 feet to 3 feet in elementary schools and some secondary schools.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention initially recommended that schools leave 6 feet of distance between students, but released new guidance on Friday saying that 3 feet is safe in school settings. The agency cited emerging evidence from a handful of states that have moved to 3 feet.