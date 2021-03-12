OLYMPIA — In an effort to get students back in classrooms by late April, Gov. Jay Inslee is set to issue an emergency proclamation prohibiting Washington’s K-12 school districts from not offering students at least some opportunity for in-person learning.

Friday’s announcement of a proclamation to be issued next week comes as Inslee has expressed increasing frustration that some of Washington’s schools remain online-only. That includes the state’s largest district — Seattle Public Schools — where the local union voted earlier this month to continue teaching most students online-only.

Meanwhile, Northshore School District had plans to bring back some elementary schoolers by late March, but intended to keep most learners in grades 6-12 remote until at least early May.

Inslee’s new order will prohibit school districts from not offering what’s known as a hybrid model of K-12 instruction, which is a mix of remote and in-person teaching.

Under the order, K-6 students around the state must be allowed an opportunity for hybrid instruction by April 5.

Then, by April 19, all other students must be given an opportunity to have a hybrid instruction.

Advertising

By that day, school districts are required to hold at least 30% of their weekly average instructional hours as in-person, on-campus instruction for all K-12 students.

Gov. Jay Inslee will hold a press conference today at 11:30 a.m. to give an update on the state response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including the reopening of K-12 schools.

Watch here:

Inslee and the state’s top education official, Chris Reykdal, have said for months that the decision to reopen schools rests with local school boards.

But the governor in recent weeks has grown frustrated at the slow pace and as Washington’s schools lag behind those in other states in reopening.

“If I had a nickel for every excuse I have heard for not giving our children on-site instruction, I would be a millionaire at this point,” the governor said last week during a news conference on the state’s COVID-19 response. “These excuses are getting just a little bit tiresome, frankly.

First Lady Trudi Inslee added to that chorus on Sunday, in an opinion column calling for in-person learning, saying, “This is a responsibility we need to embrace in order to eradicate institutional inequities, one student at a time.”

Advertising

Friday’s move appears to rest on the broad emergency powers that the Legislature long ago granted governors in order to navigate major crises, including broad powers to issue restrictions.

According to state statute, the governor has power over “such other activities as he or she reasonably believes should be prohibited to help preserve and maintain life, health, property or the public peace.”

In this case, Inslee is restricting school districts from only providing remote instruction.

The announcement follows a similar order from Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, who last week directed all schools to reopen by April 19. Arizona’s governor has also ordered schools to open. It also comes just days after Inslee prioritized teachers and school employees to receive the COVID-19 vaccinations.

And it comes almost one year to the day after Inslee directed the state’s public and private schools to shut down as the coronavirus took hold here.

What researchers and health officials know about the virus and how to contain it has changed significantly since then. A growing body of research suggests that schools can reopen and limit in-school transmission when a lengthy set of safety protocols, such as universal mask wearing and social distancing, are used with fidelity. In Washington, schools that reopen are required to implement such measures.

But many of the state’s school buildings are still closed. As of Friday, about 40% of the state’s school children were learning in-person at least once weekly. The state’s largest school district, Seattle Public Schools, remains locked in negotiations with its teachers union and has kept buildings closed to most students throughout the pandemic.

Officials with education unions — who are a major political ally of Inslee — have raised a number of safety concerns and have called on the state to speed vaccination of teachers and staff. Transmission in schools is possible, and the state has logged at least 146 outbreaks in schools since the start of the pandemic. An outbreak includes at least two people whose infections are linked.