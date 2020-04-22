Former Washington Gov. Gary Locke is one of three finalists for Bellevue College interim president, along with Yoshiko Harden, a Seattle Central College vice president and Raul Rodriguez, interim president of East Los Angeles College, Bellevue College’s board of trustees announced Wednesday.

The candidate chosen will replace Jerry Weber, who resigned in early March with Gayle Colston Barge, a vice president who altered a campus mural of two Japanese American children in a World War II incarceration camp. Provost Kristen Jones has been serving as acting president since their resignations.

Locke was governor of Washington from 1997 to 2005 and was the first Chinese American to be elected governor in the United States. He was the Secretary of Commerce in the Obama Administration from 2009 to 2011 and the U.S. ambassador to China from 2011 to 2014.

Harden is vice president of student services at Seattle Central College. She was Bellevue College’s vice president of diversity and was director of multicultural services and student development at Highline Community College for 10 years.

Rodriguez has served as interim president of East Los Angeles College since July 2019. He was the chancellor of Rancho Santiago Community College District in Orange County, California, for nine years before that.

Interviews will start next week, and Bellevue College community members can submit comments until May 8, board of trustees Chair Rich Fukutaki said at Wednesday’s meeting. The board expects to vote on a final choice in late May.

This post will be updated.