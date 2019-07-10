Seattle Public Schools’ operating budget will surpass $1 billion for the first time.

The Seattle School Board approved the record-breaking budget at a meeting Wednesday. Combined with the other budgets that were also approved, including one for the district’s debts and the other for its building and construction projects, the district will spend a total of $1.4 billion next school year.

The new budget for the 2019-2020 academic year comes amid another summer of school-district negotiations with Seattle Education Association, the union representing 6,000 of its educators.

The plan, nearly $90 million more than last year’s, comes after two years of revisions to the state’s school-funding model. The changes increased the state’s contribution but also restricted the amount school-districts could collect through local property taxes.

Lawmakers drafted the overhaul in 2017 in response to a ruling by the state Supreme Court in McCleary v. Washington. The district says those limits on local property-tax collection — which the Legislature recently eased for Seattle and several other districts — will still cause financial distress for years to come.

Using projections for the upcoming year, the district’s revenues have increased by 15%, and its expenditures by 27% since the 2017-2018 school year. That amounts to about a $96 million gap between the district’s expected revenues and expenditures next school year, up $80 million from the gap in 2017-2018, which was just $16 million. The district is drawing down more than half of its $116 million in cash reserves next year to help fill in the difference.

Most of the spending increase will cover the state-mandated expansion of health benefits, as well as salaries for teachers, whose most recent contract called for 10.5% raises, district Chief Financial Officer JoLynn Berge said. Last summer’s labor negotiations ended days before school began, after the most recent budget already was approved — narrowly avoiding a 6,000-employee strike.

To pay for those raises, about $57 million, the district is cashing in a surplus it got during the 2017-2018 school year, when state property taxes already had risen but local tax-collection limits hadn’t kicked in.

Because the district and the teacher’s union only reached a one-year deal, Berge said there is also money set aside for this year’s bargaining, which already is underway. But that only accounts for about a 2% increase, she said.

In other news from the meeting:

— School Board member Scott Pinkham’s proposal to earmark money to reopen the district’s shuttered Indian Heritage High School and African American Academy failed to garner approval from his colleagues

— Late last week, The Urban Native Education Alliance said it is suing the district over its decision to terminate a partnership with the organization, which used Robert Eagle Staff Middle School to host cultural programs for Native American youth.