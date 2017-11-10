In order to pass, the bond measure requires a minimum voter turnout of 21,301 voters, with 60 percent or more voting in favor. Friday afternoon counts showed the measure met those requirements, although 3,000 votes are yet to be counted.

A $450 million bond measure sought by Federal Way Public Schools now looks like it is headed for passage.

As of Friday afternoon, the measure, which would fund the expansion and renovation of eight schools, was approved by 61.8 percent of voters, with 21,727 votes counted.

Each day since election night, the share of votes in favor of the bond has grown.

The scale could tip if a majority of the remaining votes turn against the measure. On Friday, there were an estimated 3,000 remaining votes to be counted.

The bond money would go toward the rebuilding of Thomas Jefferson High School; Totem and Illahee middle schools; and Lake Grove, Mirror Lake, Star Lake and Wildwood elementary schools.

The rebuilt elementary schools would also be expanded. The district says it is currently 1,000 students over capacity and expects 230 students to arrive every year for the next decade.