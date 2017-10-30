Money from the bond would rebuild Thomas Jefferson High School; Totem and Illahee middle schools; and Lake Grove, Mirror Lake, Star Lake and Wildwood elementary schools

The Federal Way School District is asking voters to approve a $450 million bond to rebuild and expand eight schools to accommodate the district’s growing enrollment.

If approved, the district would use the money to rebuild Thomas Jefferson High School; Totem and Illahee middle schools; and Lake Grove, Mirror Lake, Star Lake and Wildwood elementary schools. The rebuilt elementaries would all be expanded. The district says it now has 1,000 more students than its elementary-school buildings are designed to accommodate.

The district would also rebuild Olympic View Elementary and expand it to a K-8 school, and renovate 45-year-old Memorial Stadium. All of the buildings are in fair or poor condition and barely meet minimum standards for a learning environment, according to the district.

The bond is about three times the amount of the district’s previous bond, passed in 2007. That $149 million bond rebuilt and refurbished five schools.

Money from this bond would also go toward maintenance needs at all of the district’s 39 schools, more than half of which are over 40 years old. The district anticipates its student population to grow by about 230 students per year over the next decade.

The district says most homeowners would continue to pay $2.05 per $1,000 of assessed value for schools. An owner with a home value of $250,000 would pay $512.50 a year, for example. The bonds would be repaid from annual property-tax levies for up to 25 years, according to the district.

A committee of 100 parents and community members recommended the bond proposition to Superintendent Tammy Campbell, the district said. The bond is phase two of the district’s long-term, four-phase plan to improve its buildings.

There appears to be no formal opposition to the bond.

To pass, the bond requires 60 percent approval with a minimum turnout of 21,301 voters.