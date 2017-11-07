If ultimately approved, the Federal Way School District’s $450 million bond would rebuild and expand eight schools.

Federal Way’s $450 million bond to rebuild and expand eight schools was short of passing with 59.1 percent of the vote in Tuesday’s election returns.

The bond requires 60 percent approval with a minimum turnout of 21,301 voters. About 13,390 votes had been counted on Tuesday.

The Federal Way School District wants the money to rebuild Thomas Jefferson High School; Totem and Illahee middle schools; and Lake Grove, Mirror Lake, Star Lake and Wildwood elementary schools. The rebuilt elementaries all would be expanded.

The district also would rebuild Olympic View Elementary and expand it to a K-8 school, and renovate 45-year-old Memorial Stadium.

Federal Way’s most recent bond was in since 2007, when voters approved a $149 million measure that rebuilt and refurbished five schools.

The district says it is already over capacity by 1,000 students and anticipates its student population will grow by about 230 students per year over the next decade.

Most homeowners would continue to pay $2.05 per $1,000 of assessed value for schools, the district says. The bond will be repaid from annual property-tax levies for up to 25 years.