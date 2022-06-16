A gun-sale organizer says it will move an Everett sale to a different date in response to concerns that it would have been held on the same day and at the same complex as three high-school graduation ceremonies Saturday at Angel of the Winds arena.

“We don’t want the gun show to be a distraction for graduation,” Craig Terry of Big Top Promotions, which hosts the sale, told The Seattle Times on Thursday.

The Everett School District on Wednesday informed families of 2022 graduates that this weekend’s graduation ceremonies at Angel of the Winds arena would be held adjacent to a conference center hosting the all-day gun sale.

“We felt it was important for you to be aware of this event as the topic of guns is sensitive to so many of us due to recent national and even local events,” the school district wrote in a letter to families.

Three of Everett’s high schools — Everett, Cascade and H.M. Jackson — are holding graduation ceremonies at the arena at 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively, on Saturday. Meanwhile, the Big Top Everett Gun Sale was scheduled from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the Edward Hansen Conference Center, which is attached to the arena.

The school district said it was changing its entrance for graduates and hoped “this adjustment may ease some concerns knowing we cannot change the overall situation of our events running concurrently.” The district added that it learned about the gun sale on Tuesday while finalizing graduation details, and had reserved the facility five years in advance.

Terry said the gun sale booked its event “well before the school district booked theirs.”

Big Top Promotions advertises on its website gun sales that provide “the greatest selection of what you’d expect a guns sale to have — guns, knives, ammunition and accessories.” In a section about safety, the organization writes that at its shows “you can expect only the safest display and handling of firearms.”

Washington state Rep. April Berg, D-Mill Creek, said she felt a sense of hopelessness when she read the letter to families about her daughter’s graduation from H.M. Jackson. She’s a parent, a state politician and just ended her term on the Everett School Board, she said, but felt there was nothing she could do to change either planned event. She worried about students’ mental health.

“They have gone through 12 years of active shooter drills, and we don’t have laws we need to keep kids safe nationwide,” she said. “They have had to keep the burden of that threat on their shoulders their entire academic career. To say ‘on your commencement day, this is something you have to experience,’ that’s my biggest fear.”

Other parents referenced school violence in Washington and nationwide. In Uvalde, Texas, 19 children and two teachers were fatally shot at an elementary school last month.

Earlier this week, a 15 year old was arrested in connection with a shooting in the parking lot of Mariner High School, south of Everett, according to the Shohomish County Sheriff’s Office. The teen allegedly fired several shots at a vehicle with two occupants, who weren’t injured. In 2014, a freshman at Marysville-Pilchuck High School fatally shot four friends and wounded a fifth before turning the gun on himself.

Terry said the company chose to move the gun show dates, but felt frustrated over what he described as his business being framed as the bad guy.

“We are not the problem, and yet demonizing this takes away the option of law-abiding citizens to provide for their self-defense,” he said.