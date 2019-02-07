MCMINVILLE, Ore. — Linfield College is preparing to cut faculty positions to save costs, as the small, private college based in McMinnville, Oregon, adjusts to a smaller student body.

Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that Linfield faculty members say up to 25 tenure, or tenure-track faculty positions are at risk as college leaders wrestle with tight finances.

The college wouldn’t confirm there are 20-25 positions that could be cut. But that’s what members of the Faculty Executive Council emailed out to Linfield professors after a meeting with college leaders, including Linfield President Miles K. Davis.

Administrators declined to offer any financial details. But in an email from Davis addressed to the “Linfield community,” the college said it’s working through a process of “academic prioritization” to deal with steady enrollment decline.

The college has cut about 19 nonteaching positions and reduced retirement contributions.