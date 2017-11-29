At least one person jumped on the hood of school bus that was leaving the lot as striking drivers picketed at the beginning of a one-day strike. No one appeared to be injured, but police said they are investigating what was initially reported as a hit-and-run.

At least one Seattle school bus driver appeared to cross picket lines Wednesday morning in South Park, driving through a line of striking drivers as one person jumped onto the hood of the vehicle.

Several other strikers claimed they were hit by the bus, but police say no one appeared to have been injured.

The drivers, members of Teamsters Local 174, were gathered at the First Student bus depot on 2nd Avenue South when the drama erputed at the beginning of a one-day strike.

Officers are investigating what was initially reported as a hit-and-run incident, Seattle Police Department spokesman Patrick Michaud said.

Reporters at the scene, including from Q13 and KING 5, shot video showing one person jumping onto the hood of a bus as it was driven out of the lot, although the driver’s exact motivations were unclear.

No one knows where that driver was going and why it may be heading out. They are not sure if First Student may have sent that driver somewhere, but the union says it is clear that driver is against the strike. pic.twitter.com/8k8zzsqbYN — Alex Rozier (@AlexRozierK5) November 29, 2017

No one knows where this bus driver was going but several striking drivers now filing complaints that she hit them w/bus. police on scene #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/u05wqRAy3T — John Hopperstad (@JohnHopperstad) November 29, 2017

Michaud said it is not clear yet whether a crime has been committed, but said no one appears to have been injured and officers are out “monitoring the situation.”

The one-day strike, which is basically about health and retirement benefits the 400 drivers say Ohio-based First Student promised to address last year, has left about 12,000 students without a bus ride to school on Wednesday.

The strike was called by the Teamsters Local 174, which represents the district’s drivers. Union leaders said they could call for a longer strike if an agreement isn’t reached with First Student. The contract with the bus operator company for Seattle’s public schools calls for continuous service and the district has threatened to seek damages of $1.2 million for each day of interrupted service.

First Student said it offered union leaders additional funding for health care and retirement in the past few weeks during the talks that began in June. But Teamsters spokesman Jamie Fleming said none of those proposals have been “even close to sufficient.”

First Student is in the first year of a three-year contract with Seattle Public Schools that’s worth at least $27 million a year.

During labor discussions last year, the union said, First Student promised to negotiate driver benefits. At the time, the contractor increased its entry-level wage for bus drivers to $18 per hour but didn’t extend health-care benefits to any driver who works less than 30 hours per week.

When First Student’s latest contract expired in August, the school district sought proposals from other contractors. First Student was the only one to respond.

It’s not the first time local drivers have sparred with First Student over benefits; in 2014 they threatened to strike over sick leave and health care.