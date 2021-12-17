Seattle’s Cleveland High School is closed Friday due to “a shortage of critical teaching staff,” the school said on its website.

The school said administrators will be at the school on Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for students to pick up supplies, resources and grab-and-go lunches.

Franklin High School was closed Wednesday morning, before students arrived, because threats of violence were reported. But staff was required to go in “despite the valid safety concern,” according to a statement from Franklin High union representatives, who are part of the Seattle Education Association.

About half of Franklin’s educators and staff called in sick Thursday, forcing administrators to cancel classes. The online social media threat was later determined to be a hoax.

The school announced the closure Thursday morning, citing “an unexpected shortage of critical teaching staff.” Of 120 classified and certified staff, 61 were absent Thursday, Seattle Public Schools spokesperson Tim Robinson said in an email.

Franklin resumed classes Friday, the school announced on its website.

“We recognize how challenging this week’s cancellations have been for students and families. On Friday, the school will have extra social-emotional supports available to students throughout the day,” the district said.

Advertising

Bothell High School was closed Friday after the principal was notified that graffiti had been discovered on campus “that threatened violence to our Bothell High School community,” according to a letter posted on the school’s website from Northshore School District Superintendent Michelle Reid.

“I have decided to close the Bothell High School campus on Friday, Dec. 17, out of an abundance of caution. Instead, classes will be held via Zoom and it will be a 7-period day as scheduled,” Reid’s post said.

All three schools, along with all other schools in the district, will be closed for winter break Dec. 20 through Jan. 2