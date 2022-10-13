Classes at Hazen High School in Renton are canceled for the rest of day after someone crashed a car into the front of the building Thursday morning, the district said.

Some staffers noticed the car, which had shattered one of the building’s front windows, around 5 a.m. when they arrived at school, said Renton School District spokesperson Randy Matheson. No one was around at the time, and no staffers or students were injured, he said.

Matheson added that the school has several video-surveillance cameras outside and inside the building, and has sent footage to the Renton Police Department.

“We’re trying to identify the culprits, but they don’t appear to be students.” he said. ” … I don’t know if there were injuries to the people who did this, but they seemed to have run away, gotten into another car and left.”

Renton police spokesperson Sandra Havlik confirmed surveillance video shows what looks like two people fleeing in a second vehicle after the crash.

Police are also investigating whether or not the car was stolen. No arrests have been made.

Damage to the building was minimal, and the school remains structurally sound, Matheson said. The car has been removed from the property and towed to the Renton police’s evidence garage.

“We did close school for the day just as a precaution,” he said. “School starts around 7, and we have 1,600 students. … So we just wanted to make sure there was no one in the building and no structural damage.”

Parent-teacher conferences and a volleyball game are on track for later Thursday. Classes will resume Friday morning on the school’s normal late-start schedule, he said. Renton School District students have a delayed start Fridays due to teacher training.

“This is certainly an isolated and weird incident,” Matheson said. “There’s no reason to believe there’s any threat associated with this incident.”

The district has asked students and families to watch their emails and social media for further updates.