Classes at Hazen High School in Renton are canceled for the rest of day after someone crashed a car into the front of the building Thursday morning, the district said.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the collision. No further information about what led to the crash was immediately available.

The district hasn’t yet decided if sports and parent-teacher conferences are on track for later Thursday, but asked students and families to watch their emails and social media for updates.

The district said it is working to make repairs and anticipates classes resuming Friday morning.