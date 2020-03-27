Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said Friday she would issue an emergency order to enable the city to spend more than $1 million a month on child care while schools are closed to slow the spread of the new coronavirus.

The order will establish 75 emergency child care classrooms, many of them located in public schools that are near hospitals. The sites will be staffed by the city’s preschool program employees, and funded by the city’s $600 million-plus education levy, according to a news release from Durkan’s office.

Those sites will serve about 700 preschool and school-aged children of health care workers, Durkan’s office estimates.

“We can’t afford for a single health care worker to be prevented from coming to work due to childcare concerns,” the release said.

The city’s education department will work with police and fire agencies to identify which children to serve starting next week. It’s unclear exactly where these sites are, but the release says some classrooms will open next week.

The effort is in partnership with Seattle Public Schools, which had a public tussle last week with the city over child care services. This week, the district began opening up space in a dozen of its buildings for other child care providers such as the Boys & Girls Club.