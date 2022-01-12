Staff shortages and the coronavirus continue to impact schools around the Puget Sound region. Because the situation is so fluid, many school districts are urging parents to check on the status each day.

On Wednesday, Seattle Public Schools said in a flurry of tweets that Franklin High School would remain remote until Tuesday and Lowell Elementary until Jan. 20.

Classes at Kimball Elementary were canceled on Monday and Tuesday, and again on Wednesday. Neither in-person nor remote instruction will take place, the school said, citing “staffing and student attendance projections.” The school said administrators are working with district officials to determine when the school can reopen. An update on Thursday will be shared as soon as possible, the school said.

Three Lake Washington School District schools transitioned to remote learning earlier this week.

Lake Washington, Redmond and Juanita High Schools moved on Monday to remote classes.

Eastlake High School moved to remote learning Wednesday.

The shortages are the result of COVID-related quarantines, general illnesses, and other absences, the district said on its website.

For more information, check the school or school district’s website.