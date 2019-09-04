Kids riding the school bus in Seattle had a more timely start to the school year on Wednesday compared to last year — but some parents are reporting delays and communication hiccups.

As of 11:05 a.m., Seattle Public Schools reported seven morning routes were running late, two of which were behind by about an hour. Last year, at the height of a transportation crisis that district officials vowed to fix, nearly 50 routes were running late on the first day of school, according to data provided by the district.

The first day and week of school typically spells delays, district officials say. Bus drivers have to check off the students who board, which can slow things down.

The bus came on time for Mark Kuiper’s daughter, Sonja, a 7th-grader at Washington Middle School, one of the schools hit hardest by delays last year. But he had a Plan B in case things turned out as they did last year, when he says the bus was hours late on her first day of middle school.

“If it’s gonna be late, text me,” he told her. Kuiper says he and other parents formed a carpool group last year, ready to assemble for extreme delays.

But experiences with school buses can vary widely for kids at the same school.

Kiyomi Taguchi had to leave work shortly on Wednesday after she arrived to take her son, also a 7th-grader, to Washington Middle. He was late for school after waiting at his bus stop in Beacon Hill for close to an hour, she said. Taguchi said she never received a warning call from the district.

It’s unclear what happened: The route wasn’t listed on the district’s delayed bus webpage. (Last year, a few parents noted that the webpage didn’t always list their delays.)

“He was just disappointed because he was missing the first day of school,” said Taguchi, who had to take a Lyft home to grab her car and drive her son to school.

District spokesman Tim Robinson said First Student, the district’s primary school-bus contractor, completed all its routes this morning.

Robinson said there could be late routes that were not listed on the late bus page.

“They are entered as we become aware of them,” Robinson said via text message Wednesday afternoon.